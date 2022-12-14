Yan Bingtao became the seventh player after Liang Wenbo, Lu Ning, Li Hang, Bai Langning, Zhao Jianbo and Chang Bingyu to be suspended in the latest investigation to rock the sport although no player has been charged yet.

Former world champion Murphy was asked about the scandal during this week's English Open and is firmly of the mind that anyone found guilty must face the harshest penalty.

He told The Sportsman: "Specifically for players who are found guilty of match fixing, they should never compete on the professional tour ever again. A complete life ban – from professional and amateur snooker.

"Their existence in the snooker world should be terminated. So strong is my feeling on it, it’s part of the reason, a multi-faceted reason, it’s part of why I resigned from WPBSA board many, many years ago.

"You know, I knew too much about what was going on with certain players who were under disciplinary inquiries. As a board director I was privy to information that the media and the public aren’t.