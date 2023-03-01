Then late, great Willie Thorne had also long retired when he entertained BBC viewers in 2007 with his attempts to waltz and tango with Erin Boag and while he was able to outlast actors Brian Capron and Stephanie Beacham to a 12th place finish, he was certainly no match for runaway champion Alesha Dixon.

Dennis Taylor was the first master of the baize to jive his way onto the BBC ballroom in a very sports-dominated series back in 2005 when Darren Gough pipped Colin Jackson to the title - and the 1985 world champion could be very proud to last until week five.

Murphy, who recently lived up to his Magician nickname with some scintillating displays to win the recent Players Championship title just a week after reaching the Welsh Open final, has revealed he was a guest of Taylor and Thorne during their Strictly stints and would love to follow in their foxtrots.

The former world champion told the Daily Mirror: " “I would do Strictly in a heartbeat. I was very lucky to go as a guest of Dennis Taylor and the late Willie Thorne when they were on it.

“I loved it, and met a lot of the people that were involved in it. I watch it every week at home and I would love to be a part of it. When Strictly is on is quite a congested part of the year and season for snooker and it would need some sorting out. But if were ever offered it, I’d do it.

“I’d need to think about it for at least a couple of seconds! Sports people are competitive and what I have seen have done okay in the past. And as well as working hard and learning new skills, everyone seems to come off it a lot fitter than when they went on.

“I’d love to do it, it is right up my street. Dominic Dale calls me the PT Barnum of snooker and that’s a title I can live with. I love ‘The Greatest Showman’ - and I have got the Strictly outfits already!”

Murphy has often donned eye-catching glittery outfits and first spoke about his Strictly ambitions at last August's European Masters when his sparkling trousers raised eyebrows. He told Eurosport: "I just like them! I think it’s nice to show a bit of personality in our suit. Obviously we’re quite restricted in terms of what we can do with waistcoats and stuff, but if you can bring a bit of personality to your outfit, then why not?

“And if there are any producers of Strictly Come Dancing watching out there, I’m in!”