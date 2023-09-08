Shanghai Masters snooker 2023: Draw, results, odds & TV coverage details

The last of O'Sullivan's four wins in this event came in 2019, before snooker was halted in the Far East due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the 47-year-old will be joined by the likes of Neil Robertson and Mark Selby in the draw.

Recent European Masters runner-up Judd Trump will also be there, along with big home hopes Si Jiahui and Ding Junhui who face off in round one.

Scroll down for the full draw and results.

Shanghai Masters: Draw bracket & results

Round one (September 11 & 12)

Winners to face the top eight seeded players in round two

Ali Carter 6-2 Dong Zihao

John Higgins 6-0 Deng Haohui

Hossein Vafaei 6-1 Gong Chenzhi

Jack Lisowski v Zhou Yuelong

Gary Wilson 2-6 Fan Zhengyi

Ding Junhui 6-2 Si Jiahui

Robert Milkins v Bai Yulu

Mark Williams v Pang Junxu

Round two (September 12 & 13)