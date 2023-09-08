Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports Home
Golf
Rugby Union
Darts
Snooker
Tennis
Boxing & MMA
NFL
Cricket
Other Sports
Ronnie O'Sullivan is back in Shanghai
Ronnie O'Sullivan is back in Shanghai

Shanghai Masters snooker 2023: Draw, results, odds & TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
17:14 · MON September 11, 2023

Snooker returns to China when the Shanghai Masters runs from September 11-17, with Ronnie O'Sullivan lining up as the defending champion.

The last of O'Sullivan's four wins in this event came in 2019, before snooker was halted in the Far East due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the 47-year-old will be joined by the likes of Neil Robertson and Mark Selby in the draw.

Recent European Masters runner-up Judd Trump will also be there, along with big home hopes Si Jiahui and Ding Junhui who face off in round one.

Scroll down for the full draw and results.

Shanghai Masters: Draw bracket & results

Round one (September 11 & 12)

Winners to face the top eight seeded players in round two

  • Ali Carter 6-2 Dong Zihao
  • John Higgins 6-0 Deng Haohui
  • Hossein Vafaei 6-1 Gong Chenzhi
  • Jack Lisowski v Zhou Yuelong
  • Gary Wilson 2-6 Fan Zhengyi
  • Ding Junhui 6-2 Si Jiahui
  • Robert Milkins v Bai Yulu
  • Mark Williams v Pang Junxu

Round two (September 12 & 13)

  • (1) Ronnie O'Sullivan v Ali Carter or Dong Zihao
  • (8) Kyren Wilson v John Higgins or Deng Haohui
  • (5) Mark Selby v Hossein Vafaei or Gong Chenzhi
  • (4) Judd Trump v Jack Lisowski or Zhou Yuelong
  • (3) Mark Allen v Gary Wilson or Fan Zhengyi
  • (6) Neil Robertson v Ding Junhui or Si Jiahui
  • (7) Shaun Murphy v Robert Milkins or Bai Yulu
  • (2) Luca Brecel v Mark Williams or Pang Junxu

Format

All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 frames, with the semi-finals the best of 19 frames and the final the best of 19 frames.

Shanghai Masters: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the Shanghai Masters on TV?

Live coverage of the tournament will be available across Europe on discovery+ and Eurosport. You can also watch with a subscription on Matchroom.Live

Prize Fund

  • Winner: £210,000
  • Runner-up: £105,000
  • Semi-Finalists: £70,000
  • Quarter-Finalists: £35,000
  • Last 16: £17,500
  • Last 24: £10,000
  • Highest break: £10,000
Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....