Shanghai Masters snooker 2023: Draw, results, odds & TV coverage details

Snooker returns to China when the Shanghai Masters runs from September 11-17, with Ronnie O'Sullivan lining up as the defending champion.
The last of O'Sullivan's four wins in this event came in 2019, before snooker was halted in the Far East due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the 47-year-old will be joined by the likes of Neil Robertson and Mark Selby in the draw.
Recent European Masters runner-up Judd Trump will also be there, along with big home hopes Si Jiahui and Ding Junhui who face off in round one.
Winners to face the top eight seeded players in round two
All games up to and including the quarter-finals are the best of 11 frames, with the semi-finals the best of 19 frames and the final the best of 19 frames.
Live coverage of the tournament will be available across Europe on discovery+ and Eurosport. You can also watch with a subscription on Matchroom.Live