Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Ronnie O'Sullivan speaking to the media at the Crucible
Ronnie O'Sullivan - beaten in semi final

Shanghai Masters: Judd Trump halts Ronnie O'Sullivan march

By Sporting Life
13:53 · SAT July 20, 2024

Ronnie O’Sullivan’s eight-year undefeated run at the Shanghai Masters came to a dramatic halt on Saturday he was thrashed 10-3 by Judd Trump in the semi-finals.

O’Sullivan came into the contest on a 21-game winning streak in the tournament and seeking a fifth consecutive title, but never got going in the afternoon as Trump romped to an 8-1 lead.

Trump, yet to win a Shanghai Masters title, enjoyed breaks of 106, 128 and 127 in a thoroughly dominant session.

O’Sullivan came out fighting in the evening, taking the first frame of the session with a clearance of 71 and then punishing a costly miss from Trump to make it 8-3, but Trump responded with breaks of 110 and 67 to secure his first win over O’Sullivan since 2020.

During the interval, the death of Ray Reardon – O’Sullivan’s former mentor and coach – was announced. The six-time world champion, who was 91, had been battling cancer.

Trump will now face Shaun Murphy in Sunday’s final after ‘The Magician’ recovered from an 8-5 deficit to beat Mark Selby 10-8.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....