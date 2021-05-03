World Snooker Championship final latest: Mark Selby leads Shaun Murphy 14-11

For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic took hold, Britain welcomed a capacity crowd back into a sporting arena and the Sheffield faithful treated the two players to a spine-tingling welcome: a standing ovation and cheers that could be heard throughout South Yorkshire setting the scene for an electric afternoon of snooker.

As was the case on Sunday, it was Murphy who was fastest out of the traps and his confident opening run of 77 handed Selby an early reminder that his job was far from complete.

Following that early jolt, Selby was grateful to win the second frame of the day on the final black having looked to have done the hard work with a break of 62, before Murphy laid a devilish snooker only to leave the black hanging in the jaws of the middle pocket, drawing a loud gasp from the Crucible.

Murphy continued to take the game to Selby, keen not to get drawn into the lengthy safety exchanges that helped turn the match in his opponent's favour on Sunday evening, but a brilliant century in frame 21 ensured Selby restored his three-frame cushion.

Breaks of 54 and 50 saw Selby dominate the 22nd frame, though Murphy still wouldn't take a backward step and responded with a brilliant century of his own to keep himself in the contest before he claimed the following frame, another terrific long red paving the way for the 2005 champion to reduce his arrears to 13-11.

Murphy offered another fist pump as he strode out of the arena with purpose, but when he returned, Selby won a crucial final frame of the session with steely contributions of 62 and 79 that re-established his three-frame advantage and left his opponent with nothing to show for his brave afternoon's work.

Second session: Ruthless Selby takes control

Mark Selby dominated the second session of his World Snooker Championship final with Shaun Murphy and now leads 10-7 after winning the last four frames on Sunday evening.

Selby trailed 5-3 from the afternoon having spurned a golden opportunity late in the peace to level up at 4-4, but he was at his merciless best just a few hours later, initially keeping tabs on his opponent as Murphy again made the early running before steadily turning the tide as the night wore on.

When the second session eventually finished just after 2320, Selby was dictating terms and controlling the contest, Murphy's previously razor-sharp potting blunted by some outstanding match-play from his opponent and the pain of losing a couple of frames that, had they gone the other way, would have changed the whole complexion of the match.

Murphy again looked likely to draw first blood when play resumed, quickly putting together a run of 49 before breaking down and allowing Selby to step in with a typically steely clearance of 85.