With 18 held over matches, The Scottish Open day one coupon has another litany of short-price favourites as the game’s elite get their tournament underway.

Mark Williams was awful by his own standards when losing 4-3 to Julien Leclerq in German Masters qualifying on Friday but he did cite health issues and while it’s tempting to put up Andres Petrov at a huge price, the Welshman is reportedly far from certain to play the match and the massive prices have now evaporated so we’ll swerve that.

His protégé, Jackson Page, also caught the eye as a potential wager against Zhao Zintong, who is becoming increasingly hard to predict having produced an error-strewn display when falling at the first hurdle in his defence of the UK Championship (though he has since qualified for Germany)

Page beat a similar type of player in Thepchaiya Un-Nooh last-time-out and another blink and you’ll miss it encounter will be right up his street, but he’s shortened a touch from the opening prices so instead I will look to the Stuart Bingham v ZAK SURETY for a handicap bet.

To say that Surety’s season started slowly having successfully negotiated Q School would be an understatement but something clearly clicked at Ponds Forge, claiming the scalps of Elliot Slessor and Martin Gould before ultimately falling short against Jordan Brown.

A 5-3 reversal against Joe O’Connor was no disgrace and while Bingham is a notch above those aforementioned players, his campaign so far has been nothing to write home about given he’s yet to reach a quarter-final (he did get to the latter stages in the Championship League) and like many top-16 players, Bingham won’t be playing at the Tempodrom following defeat to Ben Woollaston.

The 4/1 on Surety is a tad too big but the +2.5 handicap looks the prudent play here, with Surety priced up at 4/5 to secure the requisite two frames in this best-of-seven encounter.

I make that outcome a 4/6 chance so there’s definitely mileage in the William Hill quote.