World Snooker Championship final latest: Mark Selby leads Shaun Murphy 10-7

Selby trailed 5-3 from the afternoon having spurned a golden opportunity late in the peace to level up at 4-4, but he was at his merciless best just a few hours later, initially keeping tabs on his opponent as Murphy again made the early running before steadily turning the tide as the night wore on.

When the second session eventually finished just after 2320, Selby was dictating terms and controlling the contest, Murphy's previously razor-sharp potting blunted by some outstanding match-play from his opponent and the pain of losing a couple of frames that, had they gone the other way, would have changed the whole complexion of the match.

Murphy again looked likely to draw first blood when play resumed, quickly putting together a run of 49 before breaking down and allowing Selby to step in with a typically steely clearance of 85.

Unperturbed, Murphy responded with a break of 98 to restore his two-frame advantage, only to slip up in frame 11 having appeared set to extend his lead further, Selby hitting back with two-more frame winning contributions to draw level at 6-6.

Frame 13 saw both players spurn good chances but in winning it courtesy of a neat hand of 64, Murphy had managed to keep Selby at arms length and edge back into a 7-6 lead.

Despite that latest setback, Selby continued to snap away and after shutting Murphy out in the fourteenth frame, the three-time champion led for the first time when clearing the table for a superb clearance of 90, his opponent left frustrated once more having again been afforded first sitting at the table.

With the final having now turned on its axis, and Murphy's long pot success percentage at last dipping below 100, Selby ruthlessly turned the screw, grinding out another frame to move 9-7 in front before doing a similar number in frame 17, ensuring he will resume on Monday afternoon with a healthy three-frame cushion.