Ronnie O'Sullivan is a top-priced 4/1 to secure another slice of history by capturing an eighth World Championship at the Crucible in May.
O'Sullivan won his eighth UK title before Christmas and added an eighth Masters in January, meaning he heads to Sheffield with the chance to achieve a remarkable hat-trick.
Widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, one of the few things O'Sullivan is yet to achieve is winning snooker's three Triple Crown events in the same season – and he's now no bigger than 4/1 to do it.
Should O'Sullivan win the World Championship he would also surpass Stephen Hendry's tally of seven, drawing level with Fred Davis and John Pulman, with only 15-time winner Joe Davis ahead of him.
"Who's going to put it up to Ronnie at the Worlds?" said Hendry on the Snooker Club podcast, alongside comedian Mark Watson. "I'm struggling to find names.
"When he wants to turn up and win, he generally does. If he doesn't play in everything he's going to be fresh as well, so it's going to take a hell of a performance for someone to beat him.
"It almost feels like destiny, doesn't it? It just feels like it's in line to happen. At this point in time, I don't see who's going to stop him.
"The biggest danger to Ronnie at the Worlds could be himself. I tend to think that, yeah, he's going to do it."
Best prices via Oddschecker on 18/01/24