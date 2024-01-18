O'Sullivan won his eighth UK title before Christmas and added an eighth Masters in January, meaning he heads to Sheffield with the chance to achieve a remarkable hat-trick.

Widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, one of the few things O'Sullivan is yet to achieve is winning snooker's three Triple Crown events in the same season – and he's now no bigger than 4/1 to do it.

Should O'Sullivan win the World Championship he would also surpass Stephen Hendry's tally of seven, drawing level with Fred Davis and John Pulman, with only 15-time winner Joe Davis ahead of him.