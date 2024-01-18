Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
NFL
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
Can anyone stop Ronnie at the Crucible?
Can anyone stop Ronnie at the Crucible?

Ronnie O'Sullivan World Championship odds: Rocket 4/1 for Crucible to complete Triple Crown

By Sporting Life
15:49 · THU January 18, 2024

Ronnie O'Sullivan is a top-priced 4/1 to secure another slice of history by capturing an eighth World Championship at the Crucible in May.

O'Sullivan won his eighth UK title before Christmas and added an eighth Masters in January, meaning he heads to Sheffield with the chance to achieve a remarkable hat-trick.

Widely regarded as the greatest player of all time, one of the few things O'Sullivan is yet to achieve is winning snooker's three Triple Crown events in the same season – and he's now no bigger than 4/1 to do it.

Should O'Sullivan win the World Championship he would also surpass Stephen Hendry's tally of seven, drawing level with Fred Davis and John Pulman, with only 15-time winner Joe Davis ahead of him.

"Who's going to put it up to Ronnie at the Worlds?" said Hendry on the Snooker Club podcast, alongside comedian Mark Watson. "I'm struggling to find names.

"When he wants to turn up and win, he generally does. If he doesn't play in everything he's going to be fresh as well, so it's going to take a hell of a performance for someone to beat him.

"It almost feels like destiny, doesn't it? It just feels like it's in line to happen. At this point in time, I don't see who's going to stop him.

"The biggest danger to Ronnie at the Worlds could be himself. I tend to think that, yeah, he's going to do it."

World Championship odds

  • 4/1 Ronnie O'Sullivan
  • 5/1 Judd Trump
  • 13/2 Mark Selby
  • 14/1 Mark Allen
  • 16/1 Shaun Murphy, Luca Brecel
  • 18/1 Neil Robertson
  • 20/1 Mark Williams, Kyren Wilson
  • 22/1 John Higgins

Best prices via Oddschecker on 18/01/24

Read Nick Metcalfe on Ronnie O'Sullivan and more in his latest Sporting Life column

Ronnie O'Sullivan

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....