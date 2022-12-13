"I shook his hand, got his autograph and put it in the bible so I didn't lose it!"

"My dad was like, 'David Stevens, who's that?' He thought he meant the singer or someone. So we go over and when we got there it was Steve Davis!

O'Sullivan recalled: "We were just at a local snooker competition and my dad was on the phone to a Chinese restaurant and they told him 'come quickly, David Stevens is here! David Stevens is here!'

The Rocket was enjoying a day of punditry in the Eurosport studio at the English Open, where he'll next be in action on Wednesday, and was asked about a photo of him as a child with the six-time world champion.

"Come here quickly - David Stevens is here!" 🤨 The hilarious story of the first time a very young Ronnie O'Sullivan met snooker great Steve Davis 🤣 @ronnieo147 | @SteveSnooker pic.twitter.com/5fQRbpkrv9

O'Sullivan was also asked about his thoughts on Ding Junhui's criticisms of snooker's 'roll-on, roll-off' scheduling.

The Chinese star compared it to a "circus" after a very late finish at the recent Scottish Open and felt fans need to know when their favourite player's will be competing.

He said: "Ronnie knows when his time will be, I’m not as famous as Ronnie, but we should respect everyone. There’s only 131 professionals."

O'Sullivan said: "I read that article and he was having a right little whinge there wasn't he? which is a bit unlike Ding.

"I think you've just got to get your head around it. If you don't know when you're playing, go out, have a nice meal, chill out and watch a film. Just wait for the call.

"I say 'Martin, ring me as soon as that final ball has potted and I will have the cab. I'll get there as soon as I can'. Otherwise you can waste your whole night waiting and there's nothing worse than that.

"That's what I would do because I wouldn't sit around waiting for someone else, especially if you're behind Mark Selby you'll be there all night.

"It's the waiting that's the problem. So go on enjoy your day, enjoy your evening. Have a nice meal, but just be within touching distance of the venue.

"Get the call, bang! In you go. Happy days! You've had a great night and you get to play a bit of snooker at the end of it."

O'Sullivan also revealed he almost missed one of his 'roll-on, roll-off' matches because he was too busy eating a kebab.

He said: "I was actually late doing that for one of my matches but I was just enjoying my kebab too much and I went 'I'm not rushing this'".