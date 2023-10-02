Ronnie O'Sullivan has blasted the standard of 'car boot sale' UK-based snooker events and wishes more were held in Asia.

The Rocket began his English Open campaign with an easy 4-0 victory over Andrew Pagett despite his ongoing elbow issues but after the match he made his feeling known about The Brentwood Centre. O'Sullivan, who won the Shanghai Masters last month, is playing in his first tournament in the UK of the season having missed last week's British Open due to injury. He was quoted in the Metro as saying: "I think it’s important to have good tournaments. I am not saying this is a terrible tournament. But the venues…people walking up and down in the crowd.

Ronnie O'Sullivan cruises to a 4-0 victory against Andrew Pagett on day one of the English Open! 🚀



Next up: Mark Williams' protege Jackson Page@ronnieo147 | #EnglishOpen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/8n1Hvc3yil — Eurosport (@eurosport) October 2, 2023

"I’d like to see someone get hold of a good promoter, get hold of the tournaments and make them a bit better. Nothing has really changed in 12 years. You just go through the motions in a lot of these tournaments. I don’t want to be ultra-critical but also sometimes the truth needs to be told. "I don’t know if you have had a walk around this venue or been in the toilets and had a look around. It’s not the greatest. It’s not the most inspiring place to come and play snooker but it is what it is. "They don’t care here. They just don’t care anymore. When we had tobacco sponsors, they were amazing, they really went out of their way to make all the players feel special. Don’t just ask me, go and ask Stephen Hendry, go and ask some of the players who played then with tobacco sponsors. Just don’t take my word for it. "Every event was like a special event. Now, it’s just, I don’t know what it is. It’s like a car boot sale. I have always said, it’s like a car boot sale. It hasn’t changed in 12 years. You think it would have got better but it hasn’t. "I don’t want to sound too down on it but it is what it is. It’s quite hard as a player to turn up at tournaments like this and feel like you want to try. Know what I mean? But you do try because you have pride in performance. It’s not easy. "If the tournaments are going to be like this, then have every tournament in Asia, have every tournament in Saudi." When asked to compare British events to those held in China, the seven-time world champion said: "They just make an effort. The crowds, they have a two-table set-up, so you are not playing in a four-table thing where people are moving around. I know it might sound silly but just having a crowd down the side just makes you engage more.

"One arm, eyes are going, nearly fifty..." 😅



Even with an elbow injury, Ronnie O'Sullivan is feeling optimistic about his snooker 😊@ronnieo147 | #EnglishOpen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/9HFMHkhcwM — Eurosport (@eurosport) October 2, 2023