The start of the new season has so far been a painful one for O'Sullivan who has made no secret of his struggle for form, with his last ranking title win coming back in 2024.

A couple of early exits to the start the new campaign have left O'Sullivan once again bemoaning his game this week, and prior to his last-eight clash with Selby, he said he held out little hope of claiming victory.

He said: "It has been pretty bad for a long time, so I expect to play pretty bad every time I go out there.

"I miss playing well and dominating the table, beating anyone who is in front of me. I miss that feeling, but there is nothing I can do about it.

"Listen, if anyone plays well against me, they win, doesn't matter where they're ranked. If they play poorly, then I have a chance, but I don't expect from now on anyone to play poorly.

"My game is just very, very poor."