World title number eight incoming?
Another tough defeat for Ronnie O'Sullivan

Ronnie O'Sullivan beaten 5-2 by Jiang Jun at the Shenzhen Open in China

Snooker
Mon September 28, 2026 · 1h ago

Ronnie O'Sullivan's poor run continued as he was beaten 5-2 by lowly-ranked Jiang Jun at the Shenzhen Open on Monday.

O'Sullivan has endured a modest start to the new season as his quest for a first ranking-title win since January 2024 continues.

The seven-time world champion recently described the troubles with his game as a 'disease' and this was another disappointing showing that left him visibly frustrated.

And in truth, the writing was on the wall from an early stage, the 21-year-old Jiang looking composed as he raced into a 2-0 lead.

O'Sullivan sparked into life with runs of 92 and 52 to quickly draw level, but he made a string of mistakes thereafter as Jiang won the next three frames decisively, the last with a century.

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