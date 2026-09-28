O'Sullivan has endured a modest start to the new season as his quest for a first ranking-title win since January 2024 continues.

The seven-time world champion recently described the troubles with his game as a 'disease' and this was another disappointing showing that left him visibly frustrated.

And in truth, the writing was on the wall from an early stage, the 21-year-old Jiang looking composed as he raced into a 2-0 lead.

O'Sullivan sparked into life with runs of 92 and 52 to quickly draw level, but he made a string of mistakes thereafter as Jiang won the next three frames decisively, the last with a century.