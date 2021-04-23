World Championship snooker latest: Anthony McGill leads Ronnie O'Sullivan 10-6

Play resumed with the scores level at 4-4, but having trailed 4-1 at one stage on Thursday afternoon, it was McGill who would have felt like he had the momentum and he continued to run with it, winning six of the eight frames played on Friday morning to put himself within touching distance of the quarter-finals.

O'Sullivan only had himself to blame for losing the opening frame of the session as McGill jumped on a clumsy start from the six-time world champion to draw first blood with a run of 71. When he dominated the next frame to extend his lead to 6-4, McGill still wouldn't have dreamed of what was to come as he claimed the next two frames thanks to confident breaks of 126 and 89.

With the mid-session interval affording O'Sullivan the chance to regroup, The Rocket stopped the rot after the break with a timely hand of 92. However, McGill wasn't knocked off stride and he maintained his imperious form when registering his second century of the morning in frame 14, a brilliant 105 even drawing an appreciative nod of approval from O'Sullivan as he watched on from his chair.

9-5 soon became 10-5 as O'Sullivan was again confined to his chair in frame 15, though a typically brazen run of 69 ensured he ended the session on something of a high and kept his faint hopes of a claiming a record-equalling seventh world title alive.

The match concludes at 7pm tonight.

Hawkins and Wilson all square

On the second table, Barry Hawkins and Kyren Wilson are locked together at 4-4 after a high-class start to their second-round clash.

Hawkins made breaks of 65, 82, 89 and 123, but Wilson claimed two of the last three frames of the morning thanks to contributions of 107 and 63 to keep himself on level terms.