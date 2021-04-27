World Snooker Championship latest: Neil Robertson and Kyren Wilson are tied 8-8; Anthony McGill leads Stuart Bingham

After Robertson had again built up a healthy lead in frame three, Wilson appeared certain to pull off another heist, doing all the hard work only to miss the final black and allow Robertson to breathe a huge sigh of relief.

Robertson started the brighter and looked in ominous touch when opening up with a trademark century (100) before Wilson responded with a terrific break of 64 to pinch the second frame and level the scores.

Wilson fought back bravely to claim two of the final three frames of the morning having slipped 4-1 behind and appeared in danger of seeing Robertson run away with the match. As it is, last year's runner-up remains firmly in the contest which will resume at 1900 on Tuesday.

Still smarting from that missed opportunity, Wilson was forced to watch on as Robertson extended his lead to 3-1 courtesy a fabulous hand of 105, and then claim the fifth frame to move three frames clear.

However, Wilson dug his heels in and produced a timely run of 76 in the next frame, before winning the final one of the session to again cut Robertson's lead to two after the Australian had got the better of a protracted safety battle in frame seven.

Selby takes charge against Williams

Mark Selby was in merciless form as he ended the first session of his clash with Mark Williams holding a commanding 6-2 advantage.

Selby has looked razor sharp since the tournament got underway as he chases a fourth world title, and he barely gave Williams the chance to settle into his seat before he had raced into a 3-0 lead.

Breaks of 56, 121 and 63 did the early damage and though Williams stopped the rot by winning the fourth frame, Selby put together contributions of 90 and 76 to win frames six and seven.

To his credit, Williams kept his cool to claim the final frame of the afternoon, a well-compiled century keeping him in the match and offering a reminder of the level of snooker required from here on in.

Trump and Murphy trade blows

Former champions Judd Trump and Shaun Murphy shared the first eight frames of their match, one which looks set to live up to the pre-match billing.

Murphy has been right back to his best so far in Sheffield and he continued in the same manner here, inching into a 3-2 lead thanks to breaks of 80, 79 and 81.

However, Trump won the next two frames with the help of a century in frame seven before Murphy finished the afternoon with a run of 67 to get back on level terms.

Bingham and McGill set for long haul

2015 champion Stuart Bingham and Anthony McGill could not be separated after the first session of their last eight clash.

McGill would have been thrilled to lead 2-0 after edging the first two frames, but breaks of 60, 64 and 122 helped Bingham win three frames on the bounce and move 3-2 in front.

Another century in frame seven confirmed Bingham to be in excellent touch, but McGill continued to battle away and by winning each of the two frames either side of that one, ensured the pair were locked together at 4-4 when the session ended.