Neil Robertson

Neil Robertson brushes past Jack Lisowski at snooker's Tour Championship

By Sporting Life
22:38 · TUE March 23, 2021

Neil Robertson made three centuries as he beat Jack Lisowski 10-5 in the quarter-finals of the Cazoo Tour Championship at Celtic Manor.

Breaks of 91 and 51 helped Robertson into a 2-1 lead and after Lisowski levelled the scores with a break of 80, the Australian rattled off the next four frames with runs of 73, 112 and 106.

Lisowski won the first two frames of the evening session to halve his deficit, but Robertson responded with breaks of 56 and 121 as he won the next three to close within one frame of victory.

A brilliant clearance of 129 from Lisowski kept the match alive in style but Robertson took the 15th frame to book his place in the semi-finals.

“I’m really pleased,” the former world champion told ITV4. “I think the first session was very good, 6-2, I thought I was good value for the lead there.

“Tonight was a little bit different, I didn’t get as many really good chances in the balls, a lot of times the black and pink were off their spots and I had to manufacture a 40 or 50 break out of nothing and I thought I did that pretty well.”

Robertson will play either Kyren Wilson or Mark Selby in the semi-finals, with Ronnie O’Sullivan up against world number one Judd Trump or Barry Hawkins.

Six-time world champion O’Sullivan beat John Higgins 10-8 on Monday.

Tour Championship draw

Seedings in brackets

  • Judd Trump (1) v Barry Hawkins (8)
  • John Higgins (4) v Ronnie O’Sullivan (5)
  • Neil Robertson (3) v Jack Lisowski (6)
  • Mark Selby (2) v Kyren Wilson (7)

Daily schedule and results

All matches best of 19 frames

Monday March 22 (1pm & 7pm)

  • John Higgins (4) 8-10 Ronnie O’Sullivan (5)

Tuesday March 23 (1pm & 7pm)

Neil Robertson (3) 10-5 Jack Lisowski (6)

Wednesday March 24 (1pm & 7pm)

  • Mark Selby (2) v Kyren Wilson (7)

Thursday March 25 (1pm & 7pm)

  • Judd Trump (1) v Barry Hawkins (8)
