Neil Robertson brushed past Mark Selby

Neil Robertson beats Mark Selby 10-3 at the Tour Championship

By Sporting Life
21:43 · FRI March 26, 2021

Neil Robertson cruised into the final of the Cazoo Tour Championship courtesy of a crushing 10-3 victory over Mark Selby.

The Australian produced a dominant display at Celtic Manor in Newport, including a tournament-high break of 136 as part of three centuries.

Robertson – runner-up in 2019 – will play either Barry Hawkins or world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in Sunday’s final.

Breaks of 114, 81 and 77 helped him race into a 4-0 lead and, despite world number three Selby taking the next two, Robertson had restored his four-frame advantage by the end of the opening session.

The 2010 world champion continued to control the contest after the restart, beginning with his superb 136 clearance in frame nine.

Three-time world champion Selby managed to make the scoreline slightly more respectable but a run of 103 put the 39-year-old Robertson on the brink before he completed the job by edging a scrappy final frame.

