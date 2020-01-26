European Masters snooker: Neil Robertson cruises into final

Snooker
Neil Robertson battled from behind to lead Ronnie O'Sullivan
08:26 · January 26, 2020 · 2 min read

Neil Robertson remains on course to win the European Masters after a 6-1 defeat of Ali Carter in Saturday's first semi-final.

Robertson's highest break was just 79 and Carter had chances in every frame, but almost every key moment fell in favour of the ruthless Australian.

Never was that truer than in the third frame, as Robertson potted a high-pressure black to restore his lead, and from there he landed blow after blow on an opponent who went all the way to the final in last week's Masters.

This time, Carter fell one short, breaks of 55, 79 and 64 over the final four frames enough for Robertson to progress.

"Ali’s mindset didn’t seem to be there from the outset, maybe it was a hangover from the Masters," said Robertson. "I hope that’s what it was, rather than a health problem.

"It was difficult to play because a lot was going through my mind about what was going on. My concentration was all over the place. I just had to knuckle down, try to be as professional as I could and get the job done.

"It’s always a great occasion being in a final, I always enjoy it. I’ll be playing someone who has never won a ranking event before so he will be hungry.

"I’ll prepare as well as I can and if I play great I should get a good result, if I don’t play well I’m willing to grind it out as I did today. It was a great crowd today and I’m sure tomorrow they will get a brilliant match.

"I’m trying to win more ranking events. I’d love to get to 20 (currently on 16) and if I achieve that I will refocus my goals."

He’ll face Zhou Yuelong, after the Chinese youngster came from behind to beat Gary Wilson 6-5 and seal a maiden ranking final appearance.

