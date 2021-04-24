World Championship snooker latest: Neil Robertson reaches quarter-finals

Neil Robertson said he has carried forward his momentum from a successful Tour Championship after he beat Jack Lisowski to reach the quarter-finals of the Betfred World Championship.

The Australian, leading 9-7 overnight, produced breaks of 126, 87 and 70 as he wrapped up a 13-9 second round victory.

Robertson has only reached the semi-finals once since winning his only world title in 2010 – but he has looked in good form in Sheffield this year.

“The tour championship was certainly the best I’ve ever performed in an event, certainly from start to finish,” he said.

“I’ve kept that momentum going into the first two rounds here, but the form and results don’t really matter – it’s all about what I do in my next match.

“I’ve got to forget about playing well or anything and just prepare as well as I have done.”