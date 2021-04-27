World Snooker Championship latest: Neil Robertson leads Kyren Wilson 5-3

Robertson started the brighter and looked in ominous touch when opening up with a trademark century (100) before Wilson responded with a terrific break of 64 to pinch the second frame and level the scores. After Robertson had again built up a healthy lead in frame three, Wilson appeared certain to pull off another heist, doing all the hard work only to miss the final black and allow Robertson to breathe a huge sigh of relief.

Wilson fought back bravely to claim two of the final three frames of the morning having slipped 4-1 behind and appeared in danger of seeing Robertson run away with the match. As it is, last year's runner-up remains firmly in the contest which will resume at 1900 on Tuesday.

The perfect plant 🌱 Neil Robertson flew through the first frame of the quarter-final - notching his 7️⃣0️⃣th century of the season 💯 pic.twitter.com/hWrsVDCaU1

Still smarting from that missed opportunity, Wilson was forced to watch on as Robertson extended his lead to 3-1 courtesy a fabulous hand of 105, and then claim the fifth frame to move three frames clear.

However, Wilson dug his heels in and produced a timely run of 76 in the next frame, before winning the final one of the session to again cut Robertson's lead to two after the Australian had got the better of a protracted safety battle in frame seven.

Bingham and McGill set for long haul

2015 champion Stuart Bingham and Anthony McGill could not be separated after the first session of their last eight clash.

McGill would have been thrilled to lead 2-0 after edging the first two frames, but breaks of 60, 64 and 122 helped Bingham win three frames on the bounce and move 3-2 in front.

Another century in frame seven confirmed Bingham to be in excellent touch, but McGill continued to battle away and by winning each of the two frames either side of that one, ensured the pair were locked together at 4-4 when the session ended.