Ronnie O'Sullivan beats Barry Hawkins to reach Tour Championship final

In the end, O'Sullivan potted a mid-length red to the top left corner which saw him edge over the line, his opponent unable to force the snooker he needed.

Fortune was on O'Sullivan's side at times just as nerves played their part across the table, Hawkins missing big chances in frames 16 and 19 in particular.

In a brilliant game of consistently heavy scoring, Hawkins looked to have taken control when moving into a 9-6 lead before a classic O'Sullivan rally turned the tide.

😼 He used a few lives but Ronnie O'Sullivan is into the final of the Tour Championship to face Neil Robertson 👏 Hard not to feel for Barry Hawkins who led from 6-5 until the very end, but must wait to end his ranking drought after this 10-9 defeat pic.twitter.com/qoCT1E1sHC

"I was just looking for a cue action from start to finish," said O'Sullivan, whose 71 break from 9-6 behind changed the course of the match.

"I just changed my trajectory of how I was attacking the ball, and felt I could be a bit more positive. I started playing with a bit more confidence, which is all you're looking for."

Asked about the decisive red, he added: "I was just trying to look at the scores, if I get three reds, three pinks, does he need snookers? I thought 'it's not enough' and it wasn't until I potted the first pink that I realised if I get two pinks, I can go 36 in front (with 35 remaining).

"There wasn't really an easy shot. You don't want to start bailing out. That was probably the right shot to play.

"He deserved to win. I feel for Barry, he's been grafting at his game, and he's been unlucky in a few results. He deserved that victory. It's a horrible way to lose, but hopefully he can respond from that.

"He played great today, he looked great, he looked confident. He outplayed me really. I just got out of jail."

O'Sullivan though progresses instead and into his second successive final at Celtic Manor, which has played host just as it did for the Welsh Open in which he suffered a shock defeat to Jordan Brown.

"It's a lot better than Milton Keynes!" added O'Sullivan. "Category A prison that. I've seen enough of them over the years. That's a sad gaff."