Nick Metcalfe snooker column: Poor scheduling hurting Tour Championship

Snooker's Tour Championship is giving us too many repeat matches and it's down to poor scheduling.

The Tour Championship will be a great watch in the coming week, but we'll definitely be complaining about an acute case of deja vu. In fact, I'm not sure we saw this many repeats on the telly over Christmas. Now, don't get me wrong, I'm not averse to familiar faces on the screen. I'm feeling a little under the weather at the moment and have been cheering myself up with the antics of Ronnie Barker and co in 50-year-old episodes of the classic BBC comedy, Porridge. But that doesn't mean I want to see a long list of the same snooker match-ups back-to-back. These Players Series events are generally top value, but they're too closely bunched together this time and it doesn't maximise the product. I'd imagine most of you reading this column probably caught a fair bit of the Players Championship last week. But don't worry if you did happen to miss Shaun Murphy v Barry Hawkins, Xiao Guodong v Wu Yize, Mark Selby v Si Jiahui or Mark Williams v Ding Junhui. Those very same matches will take place in Manchester on Monday and Tuesday. In fact, if Murphy, Xiao, Selby and Williams win, we'll see the same quarter-finals as in Telford too. I doubt any of us will lose sleep over this, but it's not quite the point of these tournaments is it?

Rinse and repeat for Neil Robertson

One of the beauties of the Players Series is the narratives it provides. Ideally, you need quite a few weeks and maybe even months between the tournaments, so that places in the respective fields can be swapped around. In past years, they've timed the events far better. Last season, the World Grand Prix was played from January 15th to 21st, the Players Championship was in the week February 19th-25th and then the Tour Championship provided the climax from April 1st to 7th. I'm sure there are some solid practical reasons for that not being the case in this 2024-25 campaign and the three tournaments instead taking place over a five-week period - doubts over dates for the World Grand Prix in its new host city of Hong Kong may well have been a hindrance - but let's hope it's a one-off. The Tour Championship blew us away when it was first played in 2019 and it has pretty much an unimpeachable place in the calendar. That said, it could do without being regularly chipped away at. The 2023 tournament in Hull was blighted by poor crowds, while last year saw the field increased from eight players to 12 for the first time - a move that I argued in a Sporting Life column twelve months ago had taken some of the sheen away from the tournament. Most of the players seemed to agree with that assessment as it happens. Mark Allen went decidedly off script when he told ITV: "They shouldn't have changed it from eight. They spoiled a really good event and one we all look forward to." I actually think spoiled might be a bit strong. We'll all really enjoy the tournament in the days to come, especially the reintroduction of longer format matches. It's both a fine event in its own right and the perfect way to further whet our appetites for the Crucible marathon.

Thank you for listening to this week's episode of @TalkingSnooker in such big numbers.



Our Players Championship review is also now available on YouTube:https://t.co/IxiIJccOGR#TalkingSnooker — Nick Metcalfe (@Nick_Metcalfe) March 26, 2025