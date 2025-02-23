Mark Selby is not just one of the finest snooker players of his generation - he's among the greatest in the history of the sport.

Four times a world champion, multiple winner of the UK Championship and Masters titles, regular world No.1 and now a ranking event winner 24 times in all after his Welsh Open victory. The 41-year-old has achieved all that following a tumultuous early life, that brought with it terrible personal blows. Why then is the Leicester man not much loved, indeed revered, by snooker people everywhere? Here's the honest answer: I don't really know. The reasons given are spurious at best and frankly, don't really stand up to scrutiny. I honestly think some people would be happier if Selby just said, "there you go Ronnie, no after you Judd, you can have the win today." The truth is that Selby is one of the most determined players snooker has ever seen. It's become a cliche to say "you need to scrape him off the table" but it remains so apt. He just doesn't know when he's beaten.

"A lot of players suffer in silence... They should have someone to go and talk to!"



Ronnie O'Sullivan, Mark Selby and Alan McManus discuss the mental health side to snooker - and suggest what could be done to help ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DKrgPW65a9 — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 14, 2025

Selby's matches can sometimes be long, it's true. I've noticed the word "grind" is bandied about at times when he's in action. But outside the Shoot Out, we've never put time limits on these things in snooker. Final whistles are for football and rugby. Some fans complain about his average shot times, but whenever the lists are compiled his numbers don't really stand out. There's certainly nothing remotely egregious about them. Let me tell you what I think. Selby is quite extraordinary. He's one of the most courageous characters not just in snooker, but across all of sport, and one that I admire enormously. The tactical side of his game is excellent, his safety play often immaculate. I don't know if you caught the Welsh Open quarter-final between Selby and John Higgins in Llandudno. We all got lost a bit in the narrative of how long the match was, but some of the safety exchanges were absolutely mesmerising. Remember, that's all part of the sport too. Rory McLeod once said, it's called snooker not potting, and I think we should probably have those words tattooed on our foreheads as a reminder. If you like little more than balls flying into pockets left, right and centre maybe try the nine-ball pool tour. Selby's backstory is always worth keeping in mind, as much as nobody wants it to define him. His mother left the family home when Selby was just eight. His beloved father died when he was 16. Can you imagine how many of us would have been shattered beyond repair after those profound sufferings in life? Sure, plenty would muddle through amid the trauma. Make the best of it somehow. You do what you have to do to survive. But reaching the very top of your chosen profession. That's superhuman stuff.

