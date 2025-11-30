Neil Robertson through to last 16 of UK Championship with 6-2 win over Julien Leclercq

Robertson told World Snooker Tour afterwards: "I rate him [Leclercq]. He's a great talent and I've been keeping an eye on him this season, how he's been going, especially this week.

"I was really pleased for him that he could get this experience early on his career because I think he'll learn an awful lot from it. He'll be far better for the experience, for sure."

The Australian, who is chasing what would be his fourth UK Championship title, looked like being dragged into a dogfight when the Belgian youngster was on course to level the scores at 3-3.

However, a missed red along the bottom rail of the kind we have already seen plenty of in the opening two days of the tournament, let Robertson off the hook and he took full control thereafter.