Neil Robertson is back and could yet be Player of the Season after hitting top form at just the right time

Neil Robertson really is back now... and he might just become Player of the Season.

We've spent much of the last six months in snooker debating whether Neil Robertson is really back. Well, we can move on to our next conversation now. Robertson's brilliant victory at the World Grand Prix cemented a mighty impressive recovery from his dramatic low point of last spring. You may remember that in April 2024 Robertson lost to Jamie Jones in World Championship qualifying. For snooker fans everywhere, it was hard to believe that this generational talent wouldn't play at the Crucible. It was a miserable end to what was, by Robertson's standards, a very ordinary season. The Australian reached just two tournament semi-finals and tumbled down the rankings. For a player used to packing his trophy cabinet with silver, it was miles below par. There was even talk from some quarters that Robertson's days at the top were numbered. That felt premature in truth, but there's no doubt it was a significant fall from grace for a player widely recognised to be the finest to ever emerge from outside the UK. What happened next was typical Robertson. There was no moping around. No doubting his future in the sport. He simply said he would get straight back on the table, and vowed to quickly bounce back.

Neil Robertson hasn't had things all his own way in the last couple of years

He actually played on the very first day of this season last June, at the Championship League. Soon after, a run to the quarter-finals in the first ranking tournament to be played in Saudi Arabia, with wins over Mark Selby and Gary Wilson, was promising. And then came a return to the winners' enclosure at the English Open in September. Robertson despatched all his opponents with ease on the way to the final in Brentwood - including Shaun Murphy and Barry Hawkins - and then beat Wu Yize 9-7 in the showpiece match. Still, not everyone was yet convinced. They wanted more evidence. Robertson beat world No.1 Judd Trump on his way to the last four of the Champion of Champions and he made the last eight at ranking events in Belfast and Berlin. But a few doubts still persisted. Now they're banished for good after what we saw at the World Grand Prix. Robertson saw off Yuan Sijun, David Gilbert and Xiao Guodong, before he finished like an express train to beat one of the game's most in-form players, Masters winner Murphy, in the semi-finals. And in the final in Hong Kong, Robertson steamrollered former world champion Stuart Bingham with an amazing 10-0 win, only the fourth whitewash ever in ranking finals with multiple sessions. One thing Robertson has never been short of is confidence, and it's clearly soaring again. Having his good friend Joe Perry there for advice on an a daily basis seems to be doing the trick, while Robertson has also mentioned the importance of working with sport psychologist Helen Davis. Frankly, it's no surprise that the 43-year-old has a decent opinion of himself - here is a man who left behind his family and friends on the other side of the world in the late 1990s in pursuit of his snooker dreams. He suffered some early setbacks, finding life tough on tour, but to his great credit he persevered and eventually reached the very top of one of the most mentally demanding sports out there. His rivals will be the ones rightly doing the worrying now. When Robertson is really firing, his standards are electrifying, with superb break building allied with high level tactical acumen.