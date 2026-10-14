Neal Foulds snooker column: All eyes on Belfast as World Championship rumours gather pace

Neal Foulds is back with his first column of the snooker season and has much to discuss, including rumours Belfast could step in for the Crucible in 2029.

We move into what is always a period to savour for snooker fans very much in a similar position to where we were at the same stage last season – with the game looking fiercely competitive, still without a clear, dominant force, and with Crucible chat once again dominating the rumour mill. In many ways the start to the latest campaign has been a curious one, just as it was last season which initially saw a different tournament winner every week. And this time around, the only man to have won two events thus far is Jak Jones, winner of the Championship League and British Open. The battle for the world number one spot has seen Judd Trump dethroned, but the player currently sitting at the top of the rankings, Zhao Xintong, isn’t in the best of form himself right now and has yet to taste the winning feeling this term. Judd helped himself to a huge prize when winning the invitational Shanghai Masters, but that offered no ranking points, and his last ranking title came at the German Masters in February. Wu back on song in Shenzhen World champion Wu Yize would currently appear to be the biggest challenger to Xhao, and he did very well to win so soon after his Sheffield heroics by taking first prize at the recent Shenzhen Open. Earlier in the season, Wu had displayed classic symptoms that many first-time world champions tend to exhibit, and I don’t think he has found it particularly easy to get back to focussing on snooker. He isn’t the first and he most certainly won’t be the last. He worked so hard to win in Sheffield and perhaps could’ve done with a longer break afterwards, with much more of his time now eaten up with PR work and the fact everyone wants a piece of you when you are world champion, especially a Chinese one.

Wu Yize: world champion

I wouldn’t say he was at his sparkling best in Shenzhen, but the draw opened up nicely and he was very good when dismantling Judd in the semi-finals, before winning a final against Yuan Sijun he was always likely to. That will have given him a huge boost, and I wonder if he might just be brewing for something special, perhaps a big performance at the UK Championship in York where the BBC cameras will back on him for the first time since May. It’s Wu's birthday today, and it’s remarkable to think he’s still only 23 years of age and already very much the future of the sport. We send him our best wishes – he certainly has plenty to celebrate at the moment. Wilson searches for points as Carter bags big prize Sadly, that hasn’t really been the case for Kyren Wilson, and I’ll be tracking his progress with keen interest over the coming weeks. It was only in January when Kyren picked up first prize at the Masters, but just as with Judd in Shanghai, that does nothing to help your ranking, and Kyren has endured a lean run, bar that Masters victory, over the last year. He has a big chunk of points to come off his ranking before this season’s World Championship, and it’s not beyond the realms of possibility the 2024 champion has to qualify for the Crucible in April, unless his performances pick up dramatically. I’m sure they will, but qualifying for the Players Series would appear a major priority, with the UK Championship carrying even greater importance for Kyren this year.

Kyren Wilson needs a deep run somewhere

That is another reminder of just how competitive the tour is, and how hard it is to win these tournaments, which is why we must gave Ali Carter a huge amount of credit for winning the English Open in his forties, the seventh ranking event success of what has been a terrific career. I’ve seen some comments recently suggesting Ali has underachieved in the game, but winning seven tournaments is no easy feat, along with reaching a World Championship final, and when he’s healthy and playing well, he’s very close to elite. Winning in Brentwood, which is close to home for Ali, clearly meant a lot to him, and it was a wonderful performance when taking everything into account, from his great escape against Zhou Yuelong to beating one of the very best ever in Mark Williams in the final. Well done to him. Beware Trump as fans wait on O'Sullivan and Allen It’s round two of the Home Nations events next week and back to Belfast for the Northern Ireland Open. This is a terrific event, one of my favourites, and while the Home Nations tournaments have drawn a little bit of criticism over the years, Northern Ireland is usually exempt from that, with Belfast invariably delivering. The tournament is always well-received, and always well supported by the locals who love their snooker and, of course, have such a rich history with the sport. But maybe the biggest compliment I can pay this event is that very few players like to miss it. Judd has made the tournament his own over the years, winning four times and reaching the final in each of the last two years, losing to his great mate Jack Lisowski on an emotional night 12 months ago. I wouldn’t rule out this being the week where Judd puts it all together again.

Will we see Ronnie O'Sullivan next week?