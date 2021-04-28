World Snooker Championship latest: Shaun Murphy downs Judd Trump as Mark Selby goes favourite

Shaun Murphy battled his way into the semi-finals of the World Snooker Championship after withstanding a stirring comeback from Judd Trump to prevail 13-11 at the Crucible.

The 2005 champion had one foot in the door of the last four after dominating the second session on Wednesday afternoon – winning six of the eight frames played. That scenario appeared unlikely when Trump responded to Murphy's breaks of 85, 61 and 53 with his own run of 59 to get back on level terms at 6-6, but Murphy took control thereafter and as he fired in two centuries and two more breaks of over 50 to claim the final four frames of the session and leave Trump on the brink. However, the world number one produced a typically brazen comeback when play resumed in the evening, taking the first frame of the night and then reducing his arrears to 10-8 with the help of a hand of 44 which included a series of brilliant pots. Murphy gave himself some breathing space when sinking the final pink in frame 19, but Trump wouldn't relent and hit straight back by edging another tense frame that reflected the state of the match and the atmosphere inside a now buzzing Crucible Theatre. A break of 67 then allowed Trump to the close the gap to one and when he cleared the table with a flawless 111 in the very next frame, Murphy was now the one on the ropes as his opponent pursed his lips and strode from the arena in the manner of a champion seemingly destined for glory. There were still further twists to come, though, as Trump missed a black off the spot early in frame 23, Murphy managing to steal himself and then work his way through the haze to put together a run of 70 and bring the famous Crucible crowd to voice once more.

Shaun Murphy was pushed all the way by Judd Trump

With his nerves seemingly settled, Murphy finally appeared set to put the match to bed without further alarm until a split on the reds when only one pot from victory went awry and handed Trump a lifetime. He couldn't take it, the missed red careering around the table until dropping into the middle pocket as Murphy watched on in horror – a wry smile suggesting he was already preparing for a deciding frame. Mercifully, it didn't happen, and after Trump potted a tricky black from tight off the cushion, he finally ran out of steam when faced with another tough pot from mid range. With the red over the pocket, Murphy did the rest and even allowed himself a couple of fist pumps to the greet the standing ovation he received as he made his way from the arena. Murphy said afterwards: "There have been some very dark days, times when in all honesty had I had a good paying job to go to, I would have sacked it off. "Maybe this week turns my bad season around a little bit. I don’t think one good run can delete 20 bad ones, but I’m two wins away from capping off a very bad year in a very good way." Trump added: "I’d given up really, I didn’t think anything was going to happen. "I didn’t play well and Shaun really struggled. At 11-11 if I didn’t miss that black I was in full control, and I let him back in easy. It was mine to lose and it's disappointing I didn’t make it harder for him."

Selby slams Williams Mark Selby is now 10/11 favourite to claim his fourth world title on Monday having breezed into the semi-finals with a 13-3 defeat of Mark Williams. Selby was in ominous touch in the first session on Tuesday, building a healthy 6-2 advantage, and he mercilessly finished the job on Wednesday morning, winning the match with a session to spare. Williams was up against it when resuming four frames behind, but he wouldn't have envisaged his title hopes would erode so quickly as Selby continued to punish every mistake from his opponent and claimed the first four frames of the second session with breaks of 98, 58 and 66. With a mountain to climb, Williams offered a brief riposte when winning frame 13 courtesy of a typically fluent run of 79, but that would be his last moment of cheer as Selby's seemingly relentless march to Sunday's final continued. Having dominated a scrappy fourteenth frame, Selby found himself 11-3 in front and on the cusp of victory before he put Williams out of his misery, further contributions of 50 and 54 putting the finishing touches to a supreme performance. On the back of that impressive display, Sky Bet now make Selby their clear 10/11 market leader for the title. Click here for Sky Bet's World Championship betting odds

Mark Selby relishing 'iconic' one-table setup as he reaches another Crucible semi-final

Selby said afterwards: "We’ll find out if that’s a good omen over the next few days. "But I feel as though I’m playing as good as back then, if not better at the moment. So all I can keep do is keep working hard, get as much rest as possible and stay focused. "Really happy with the way I played from start to finish. I’ve not eased off at any stage since the start of the tournament which is nice, because you know you’re going to play some bad sessions. "I’m just trying to go back to basics really, making sure I give every shot 100 per cent and it seems to be working at the moment. I don’t seem to be missing anything silly and not really giving my opponents many easy chances." Williams said: "I just got outplayed and he totally deserved it. "Forget about (Judd) Trump and (Neil) Robertson and (Kyren) Wilson and all these – if they’re all playing well Selby’s different class to the lot of them. "He played outstanding stuff and I’m a man to put my hands up and say I can’t compete with that – not many people can. When it went 10-2 the match is dead. I tried, but the last thing I wanted to do tonight was come back at 12-4 knowing you can’t win."

Wilson guns down Robertson Kyren Wilson stormed into the semi-finals with a 13-8 victory over former champion Neil Robertson. The pair’s quarter-final was finely poised at 8-8 overnight, but Wilson won five straight frames at the start of their final session to set up a last-four clash with Shaun Murphy.

Kyren Wilson proved too strong for Neil Robertson

A total clearance of 133 gave Wilson the opening frame after Robertson attempted the break-off shot made popular by Mark Williams, only to hit the pack too hard from the bottom cushion and leave a red to the middle. Robertson was then unfortunate to inadvertently knock a red into the corner pocket when splitting the pack from the blue and a break of 59 allowed Wilson to extend his lead. Wilson missed a black off the spot on a break of 62 in the next frame but Robertson surprisingly spurned two easy chances to pot a red and Wilson took advantage to lead 11-8. Last year’s beaten finalist also won a scrappy 20th frame to leave Robertson needing to win all five remaining frames, but Wilson calmly made a break of 84 after the mid-session interval to seal a comprehensive win.

Kyren Wilson praises 'class' Neil Robertson and looks ahead to another Crucible semi-final

"I still don’t think I’ve hit my peak, I’m just gritty," Wilson told the BBC. "I’m trying my heart out in every session, if it’s not quote going for me I won’t give in, I’ll keep fighting and try and get the best result I can. "The longer format suits me, sometimes I can dip in and out of concentration but because I’m so strong mentally I can overcome that and allow myself to grow into the matches. I love playing at The Crucible."