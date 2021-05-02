World Snooker Championship final latest: Shaun Murphy leads Mark Selby 5-3

Selby displayed nerves of steel to see off Stuart Bingham in their semi-final less than 24 hours earlier, but he never really settled in the first session of Sunday's final, slipping 2-0 behind before staging a brief rally, only to spurn a golden opportunity to end the afternoon all square.

As it is, Murphy is the one in the early ascendancy having done the bulk of the scoring in a performance not quite scaling the heights he reached in his defeat of Kyren Wilson on Saturday, but one which confirms Selby will need to draw on all of his famous battling qualities if he is to claim a fourth world title.

Both players had chances to win the first frame, but Murphy found a thin pot on the final blue to draw first blood before the same colour was left to haunt Selby in frame two when he inexplicably missed to middle and allowed the 2005 champion to double his lead.

2-0 looked certain to become 3-0 as Murphy put together a run of 65, only to miss frame ball and allow Selby to claim a huge steal and get off the mark. When Selby added a break of 89 in next frame to draw level, he would have sensed an opportunity to take control of the match.

However, Murphy continued to look dangerous in the balls and he edged back in front thanks to a well-taken hand of 75, only for Selby to dominate the sixth frame and get back on level terms again.

A break of 64 did the damage for Murphy in frame seven, but when he broke down on 52 in the final of frame of the afternoon, Selby was handed a simple opportunity to make another big steal and get back to parity. To the surprise of all inside the Crucible, including Murphy, Selby fluffed his lines on the final red, allowing his opponent to breathe a huge sigh of relief as he moved two clear ahead of tonight's second session.