Gibraltar Open: Judd Trump win his fifth ranking title of the season

Trump’s 4-0 win extended the agony for world number 10 Lisowski, who had also fallen to Trump in the World Grand Prix and German Masters finals.

And it moved Trump to within one of equalling last season’s record of six ranking title wins, with three more tournaments still outstanding.

Having fallen short in the recent Welsh Open and Players’ Championship, Trump told Eurosport: “It’s important not to let it drag on too much, and two events is too much for me.

“I knew I had to do something about it so I just tried changing a few things to try to get my enjoyment back – I think I was getting too down on myself when I wasn’t playing my best.”