World Championship snooker latest: Anthony McGill beats Ronnie O'Sullivan at the Crucible

Anthony McGill rallied to beat Ronnie O'Sullivan 13-12 in a second-round epic at the Betfred World Championship.

McGill had lost seven of the previous eight frames when he forced a decider courtesy of a brilliant 136 break, before pouncing on an O'Sullivan error to reach the quarter-finals. It was a herculean effort from a player who missed out on a Crucible final in heartbreaking fashion last summer, and whose hopes here appeared to have been shattered by an O'Sullivan surge on Friday night. Trailing 10-6 upon the resumption, O'Sullivan rattled off four frames in quick time and then led again at 11-10, the first time he had done so since the eighth frame of the match. It appeared as though the six-time world champion had found the keys to the jail cell once again but after opening up a cushion in the final frame, he ran out of position and wasn't close to potting a mid-range red. McGill arrived at the table with work to do but cooly plotted his way to a famous victory, the roar that accompanied the winning pot part joy, part pride, part relief.

😱 Ronnie O'Sullivan is OUT of the World Championship.



😲 The Rocket's hopes of a record-equalling seventh Crucible crown were ended in a deciding frame by Anthony McGill, who'd never beaten him in six previous attempts. pic.twitter.com/EtVapuNlmi — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) April 23, 2021

"I played really well this morning, it just felt so easy," said McGill. "Tonight, Ronnie came back at me, and it didn't feel quite as easy! Before I knew it was 10-9 and I was thinking 'man, I wish I could go back to the start'. "I just try to play one frame at a time, even when it's going well. Every frame's a new frame. I felt good tonight, I just couldn't get it going. I didn't feel like I was gone. I felt as though my game was still there, and I managed to produce in the end. "I felt as though if I could just get a chance in the balls, I was going to win the frame." Referring to his victory cry, McGill said: "I've never done that before, never. It just happened. I just put so much practice in. To win a big match feels so good."

👏 A lot of Ronnie O'Sullivan fans will be disappointed but huge credit to Anthony McGill for winning the last two frames with clearances of 136 and 85. Especially after his semi-final heartache last year.



👍 Great sportsmanship by the Rocket at the end.pic.twitter.com/TEf44eNFHe — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) April 23, 2021

O'Sullivan was plainly frustrated at having not finished the job he started, against a player who had never previously beaten him. "It's only that I know that I love the game that I keep coming back," said O'Sullivan. "That's what's kept me going, every now and again I feel great, but a lot of the time it's not. "Hopefully I can enjoy my snooker now. I've found a way to enjoy it, that's all that matters to me. Winning and losing, at this stage of my career... yeah, that's disappointing... but for me, I've got a good life playing snooker. "If I play and I bring something to the table, I feel the energy out there. I love doing that for the fans. I love the fans, I love putting on a good performance. "It was all right, it's over for me now. Onwards and upwards." McGill's victory means that there will be a qualifier in the semi-finals of the World Championship, as he will face either Stuart Bingham or Jamie Jones for a place in the final four.

😲 Stop what you're doing and watch Ronnie O'Sullivan's pot after Anthony McGill leaves the white right in the jaws of the pocket...pic.twitter.com/HcvNX4bNOD — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) April 23, 2021