World Championship snooker latest: Anthony McGill beats Ronnie O'Sullivan at the Crucible

Anthony McGill rallied to beat Ronnie O'Sullivan 13-12 in a second-round epic at the Betfred World Championship.
McGill had lost seven of the previous eight frames when he forced a decider courtesy of a brilliant 136 break, before pouncing on an O'Sullivan error to reach the quarter-finals.
It was a herculean effort from a player who missed out on a Crucible final in heartbreaking fashion last summer, and whose hopes here appeared to have been shattered by an O'Sullivan surge on Friday night.
Trailing 10-6 upon the resumption, O'Sullivan rattled off four frames in quick time and then led again at 11-10, the first time he had done so since the eighth frame of the match.
It appeared as though the six-time world champion had found the keys to the jail cell once again but after opening up a cushion in the final frame, he ran out of position and wasn't close to potting a mid-range red.
McGill arrived at the table with work to do but cooly plotted his way to a famous victory, the roar that accompanied the winning pot part joy, part pride, part relief.
"I played really well this morning, it just felt so easy," said McGill. "Tonight, Ronnie came back at me, and it didn't feel quite as easy! Before I knew it was 10-9 and I was thinking 'man, I wish I could go back to the start'.
"I just try to play one frame at a time, even when it's going well. Every frame's a new frame. I felt good tonight, I just couldn't get it going. I didn't feel like I was gone. I felt as though my game was still there, and I managed to produce in the end.
"I felt as though if I could just get a chance in the balls, I was going to win the frame."
Referring to his victory cry, McGill said: "I've never done that before, never. It just happened. I just put so much practice in. To win a big match feels so good."
O'Sullivan was plainly frustrated at having not finished the job he started, against a player who had never previously beaten him.
"It's only that I know that I love the game that I keep coming back," said O'Sullivan. "That's what's kept me going, every now and again I feel great, but a lot of the time it's not.
"Hopefully I can enjoy my snooker now. I've found a way to enjoy it, that's all that matters to me. Winning and losing, at this stage of my career... yeah, that's disappointing... but for me, I've got a good life playing snooker.
"If I play and I bring something to the table, I feel the energy out there. I love doing that for the fans. I love the fans, I love putting on a good performance.
"It was all right, it's over for me now. Onwards and upwards."
McGill's victory means that there will be a qualifier in the semi-finals of the World Championship, as he will face either Stuart Bingham or Jamie Jones for a place in the final four.
Neil Robertson kept his nose in front against Jack Lisowski as the pair put on a real show in the second session of their match.
Robertson led 5-3 overnight and maintained that two-frame advantage at 9-7, breaks of 137, 69 and 113 taking him clear from 6-6 only for Lisowski to respond with a closing century to keep in touch.
They will play to a finish on Saturday morning.
On the second table, Barry Hawkins won the final three frames of the second session to keep tabs on Kyren Wilson, who threatened to run away with the match but will now take a 9-7 lead into Saturday.
Mark Williams meanwhile drew first blood in his latest duel with John Higgins, winning the final four frames of the opening session to lead 5-3 and making a pair of centuries to boot.