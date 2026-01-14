Masters snooker tips: Quarter-finals preview and best bets for Alexandra Palace

The great Steve Davis made reference before a ball was potted on Sunday to the fact that such is the standard of the elite players these days, we are seeing more and more one-frame winning visits and a by-product of that is an increase in one-sided contests.

Coupled with the forgiving pockets early in tournaments (the top cushion has played particularly generous so far this week), the first pot in a frame becomes increasingly impactful and a 30-45 minute blast of excellence can break the back of these best-of-11 frame matches.

A septet of 6-2 scores in the opening round rather hammers that point home in what, in truth, has been a fairly disappointing start to this year’s Masters from a viewing perspective.

Higgins backed to take down world champ

The longevity of John Higgins continues to astound.

It’s 26 unbroken appearances and 20 years since he produced one of the all-time great clearances to defeat Ronnie O’Sullivan in a decider and double his tally of Masters titles.

The Wizard of Wishaw hasn’t added to that since and for one of his standing, his Alexandra Palace record is a modest one.

Higgins snapped a run of three first-round exits against Barry Hawkins on Tuesday evening, a trademark dish to pinch the third frame and six fifty-plus breaks allowing the Scot to gain a stranglehold in most of the frames.

His long potting was superb and it will need to be again taking on world champion Zhao Xintong.