Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
Mark Williams continues to defy belief
By Sporting Life
Snooker
Mon October 13, 2025 · 1h ago

An evergreen Mark Williams thrashed Shaun Murphy 10-3 in the Xi'an Grand Prix final to become the oldest ever ranking event champion.

At the age of 50 years and 206 days, Williams eclipses the record held by fellow Welshman Ray Reardon, who was 50 years and 14 days old when he won the Professional Players Tournament in 1982.

Perhaps even more impressive than that, Williams also becomes the first player in snooker history to win a Tour event in his teens, 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s.

Victory is Williams' 27th career ranking title and that lifts him into sixth on the all time list behind Ronnie O'Sullivan (41), Stephen Hendry (36), John Higgins (33), Judd Trump (30) and Steve Davis (28).

More to follow...

