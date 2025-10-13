At the age of 50 years and 206 days, Williams eclipses the record held by fellow Welshman Ray Reardon, who was 50 years and 14 days old when he won the Professional Players Tournament in 1982.

Perhaps even more impressive than that, Williams also becomes the first player in snooker history to win a Tour event in his teens, 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s.

Victory is Williams' 27th career ranking title and that lifts him into sixth on the all time list behind Ronnie O'Sullivan (41), Stephen Hendry (36), John Higgins (33), Judd Trump (30) and Steve Davis (28).