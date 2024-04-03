Mark Selby threatens to quit snooker unless his game improves at the World Championship

A day after John Higgins hinted he could be heading for retirement, the four-time world champion was beaten 10-8 by Gary Wilson in the first round and the forthcoming Crucible campaign could also be his last.

Selby said: "From start to finish I was pathetic, I didn’t deserve to win. I tried and battled but it was terrible. If I carry on playing like that, that will be it for me, for sure.

"I felt flat, it’s a big tournament and if you can’t get yourself up for events like this there’s something wrong. I have always said that if I get to the point where I am not enjoying it, it doesn’t matter whether you are number one in the world or number 128, I won’t carry on playing.

"I am still putting the work in, but if you practise for performances like that it seems pointless. If I put in the same performance in Sheffield, that will be me done."