Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Mark Selby
Mark Selby

Mark Selby threatens to quit snooker unless his game improves at the World Championship

By Chris Hammer
13:53 · WED April 03, 2024

Mark Selby threatened to quit snooker unless he improves following a 'pathetic' performance at the Tour Championship in Manchester.

A day after John Higgins hinted he could be heading for retirement, the four-time world champion was beaten 10-8 by Gary Wilson in the first round and the forthcoming Crucible campaign could also be his last.

Selby said: "From start to finish I was pathetic, I didn’t deserve to win. I tried and battled but it was terrible. If I carry on playing like that, that will be it for me, for sure.

"I felt flat, it’s a big tournament and if you can’t get yourself up for events like this there’s something wrong. I have always said that if I get to the point where I am not enjoying it, it doesn’t matter whether you are number one in the world or number 128, I won’t carry on playing.

"I am still putting the work in, but if you practise for performances like that it seems pointless. If I put in the same performance in Sheffield, that will be me done."

An all-time great

The Leicester cueman began his career in 1999 but had to wait until the 2008 Welsh Open to win his first of 22 ranking titles against Ronnie O'Sullivan - a year of finishing runner-up to John Higgins at the Crucible.

Selby would go on to win his next four World Championship finals (2014, 2016, 2017 and 2021) but lost his most recent last year against Luca Brecel despite making history with a 147 break.

The world number five has also won the UK Championship twice (2012 & 2016) as well as three Masters crowns to take his Triple Crown tally to nine, which is joint fourth alongside John Higgins but behind O'Sullivan (23), Stephen Hendry (18) and Steve Davis (15).

Only O'Sullivan, Higgins, Judd Trump and Neil Robertson have compiled more than his 820 centuries while he's also managed five maximums during his glittering career.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....
Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo