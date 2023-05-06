Having won the Northern Ireland Open, UK Championship and World Grand Prix, Allen was the only player to capture three trophies during the season.

The 37-year-old also reached the final of the British Open, the semi-finals of the World Championship and rose to a career-high position of third in the world.

Allen also won the Snooker Journalists' Player of the Year award, voted by media around the world who cover snooker, as well as the Fans' Player of the Year award.