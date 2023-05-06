Mark Allen, winner of three tournaments during the 2022/23 season, has been named WST Player of the Year for the first time.
Having won the Northern Ireland Open, UK Championship and World Grand Prix, Allen was the only player to capture three trophies during the season.
The 37-year-old also reached the final of the British Open, the semi-finals of the World Championship and rose to a career-high position of third in the world.
Allen also won the Snooker Journalists' Player of the Year award, voted by media around the world who cover snooker, as well as the Fans' Player of the Year award.
The Performance of the Year category was won by Luca Brecel for his spectacular display in winning the World Championship for the first time, beating Mark Selby 18-15 in the final.
Selby took the Magic Moment of the Year award for his maximum break against Brecel as he became the first player in history to make a 147 during the world final.
Belgium's 20-year-old Julien Leclercq won Rookie of the Year, having reached the final of the Shoot Out and climbed to 80th in the world during his first season.
Breakthrough Player of the Year – a new category for a young player who has made a leap forward in his career – went to China’s Si Jiahui following his tremendous run to the semi-finals of the World Championship.