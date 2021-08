Mark Allen beats former partner Reanne Evans in British Open clash

Mark Allen ground past former partner Reanne Evans 3-2 to win the grudge-match battle of the exes at the British Open.

The world number 10 clung on despite a nervy performance to edge out his ex-partner Evans, the 12-time women’s world champion. The 35-year-old’s deciding-frame 68 sealed his place in the second round in Leicester. A palpably relieved Allen insisted he could be proud of his conduct on a tense and niggly evening. “It was horrible, it’s not something I want to really go through too often, but we had to try and remain as professional as possible and I think I did that very well,” he said. “I think I can hold my head very high with the way I handled it out there.”

This Reanne Evans v Mark Allen match must be one of the most extraordinary sporting match-ups of all time? #BritishOpenSnooker — Richard Osman (@richardosman) August 16, 2021

Evans and Allen split acrimoniously in 2008, and world number 10 Allen has previously been critical of women joining the professional World Snooker Tour. Allen also asked for Evans to be removed from a TV studio next to his practice table at the World Championships in April, claiming her presence was a distraction. With no love lost between the two, Evans then ratcheted up the tension by snubbing Allen’s offer of a pre-match fist bump, leaving her former love interest hanging in an awkward opening moment. Quizzed about the fist-bump snub, Allen would only say: “I’d rather not answer that one. “I didn’t play my best but I thought I treated it like any other match, I showed respect where respect was due. “I thought Reanne played really, really well the first three-and-a-half frames and was just unfortunate with a cannon not to go on and win 3-1. But I just hung in there and then made a one-visit in the last.”

‘I wanted to enjoy it. I wanted to embrace the crowd.



‘You’ve got to make the best of a bad situation, I was trying to focus on me.'https://t.co/RhlHo2oLxm — Phil Haigh (@philhaigh_) August 17, 2021

Allen settled the faster and claimed the opening frame after a scrappy start from both competitors. The Belfast native missed several chances to move two frames ahead, however, and Evans pounced on the chance to level the match. Evans then had to tell her vociferous supporters to calm down as the tension continued to mount at the Morningside Arena. Breaks of 49 and 56 then proved enough for Evans to move into a 2-1 lead and heap the pressure on an increasingly nervy Allen. Evans inched towards victory in the fourth frame only to pull up with a 60 break. Allen sportingly tapped the table in appreciation of that break but despite several fine shots could only muster 20 in response.

Mark Allen admits grudge match with ex Reanne Evans was ‘horrible’ https://t.co/QGYDwiS7wb — The Independent (@Independent) August 17, 2021