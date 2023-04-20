Running from April 1-7, the event will see its field expand from eight players to 12, all qualifying via the one-year ranking list.

The top four on that list will receive a bye into the quarter-finals, with the remaining eight players competing for the other four places.

Those who qualify for the event will also experience a new venue, Manchester Central, which is set to host both the Tour Championship plus the World Mixed Doubles, which takes place the weekend before.

Manchester Central is a Grade II Listed building, once the city's main railway station and now an award-winning venue renowned throughout the North West, which will host a ranking event for the first time in four years.

WST chairman Steve Dawson said: "The Tour Championship is one of our biggest events and we felt it was right to move it to a venue befitting its stature. The Masters, for example, has thrived and grown massively in London.

"We are always improving our understanding of fans and using all data points available to inform our event venue selection strategy, while also working closely with our broadcasters.

"It will be a great thrill for the players to compete in a tournament in central Manchester and an extra incentive to qualify for this elite 12-player event. We expect the people of Manchester and the North West to support it in droves. And we are delighted to stage the Mixed Doubles again following its success this season."

Shaun Hinds, CEO at Manchester Central, added: "We’re honoured that the World Snooker Tour organisers have chosen our iconic venue to host this superb event in the North West. This prestigious fixture in the sporting calendar promises to attract people from near and far, as well as showcase our wonderful city to a worldwide TV audience.

"This tournament, and the series of events being organised as part of it, has the ability to create an incredible vibe and sense of excitement throughout Manchester next April. We can’t wait to give snooker fans a warm North West welcome!"