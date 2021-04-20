World Championship snooker latest: Jack Lisowski beats Ali Carter 10-9

Carter will be left to rue his inability to close the door from one in front with two to play, especially having fortuitously taken frame 17, but Lisowski gave him little chance from there as he got onto the front foot and potted his way through.

Throughout a career of promise, Lisowski's performances in the heat of battle have been questioned but he was brilliant here, potting a long red to set up a vital break of 60, and another to finally close the door on his tenacious opponent.

Lisowski trailed 8-6 and 9-8 in a compelling match which passed by without a century, and was fought more on Carter's terms, only for the left-hander to produce the goods and win the decider.

Do long reds get any better than this effort from Jack Lisowski? 🔴👏 pic.twitter.com/ujiifcoJJu

Neil Robertson is next for Lisowski, who still seeks a breakthrough ranking title, in what could be the highlight of round two.

"It was a big win in there," said Lisowski, runner-up to good friend Judd Trump in three ranking events this season. "I managed to hang on with a few frames, and at 8-6 it was not looking good for me, so to have won from there it was good stuff.

“In the tournament he was probably the worst draw out of everyone, but my attitude was 'it is the World Championship, it doesn’t matter who you got because you have got to beat them all'.

“Next I have got Neil, so it just gets tougher – but if you want to win this thing, you have to beat everyone."

On the other table, Mark Allen was in outstanding form to open up a 7-2 lead over Lyu Haotian.

Allen began with a 139 clearance and added two more centuries in a one-sided session which put him on the brink of the second round.