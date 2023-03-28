The world number seven knocked in a break of 137 in the second frame as he raced into a 5-0 lead before ending the first session 6-2.

Carter rallied after the interval, but Wilson tightened his grip on the match when he edged two tight frames to move 8-3 ahead.

He then won two of the next three to seal victory and book a last-four date with Ding Junhui.

In the remaining quarter-finals, Shaun Murphy will take on Robert Milkins on Wednesday and Mark Selby will face Ryan Day on Thursday.