Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
snooker icon
Sports Home
Golf
Tennis
Snooker
Darts
NFL
Cricket
Boxing & MMA
Other Sports
Kyren Wilson

Kyren Wilson sweeps aside Ali Carter at Duelbits Tour Championship

By Sporting Life
22:02 · TUE March 28, 2023

Kyren Wilson eased into the semi-finals of the Duelbits Tour Championship in Hull with a convincing 10-4 win over Ali Carter on Tuesday.

The world number seven knocked in a break of 137 in the second frame as he raced into a 5-0 lead before ending the first session 6-2.

Carter rallied after the interval, but Wilson tightened his grip on the match when he edged two tight frames to move 8-3 ahead.

He then won two of the next three to seal victory and book a last-four date with Ding Junhui.

In the remaining quarter-finals, Shaun Murphy will take on Robert Milkins on Wednesday and Mark Selby will face Ryan Day on Thursday.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....