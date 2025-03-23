Kyren Wilson defeats Judd Trump again to win Players Championship

Wilson had to dig deep into his reserves of grit and determination to win 10-9 in Telford, making it a hat-trick of ranking final wins against his longtime rival so far this season.

Indeed Trump is yet to get the better of him in a multi-session final and while the world number one has earned his ranking this season, world champion Wilson is hard on his heels.

The pair will soon head to the Crucible as the two form players in the sport, but Wilson, who came back from the dead to beat Neil Robertson in their semi-final, has the added boost of taking down this lucrative title in dramatic fashion.

Having been 2-0 and 3-1 down and then trailed 5-4 at the beginning of the second and final session, Wilson won four frames in a row to open up a commanding lead.

Trump though took four of the next five, capitalising on an unfortunate foul from Wilson when seemingly on his way to win 10-7 and then producing a fine century, the first of the match, to force a deciding frame.

Wilson was again in first and again ran out of position following a break of 33, allowing Trump to fire in a powerful double to earn his chance and follow it with a fine red, before a poor positional shot resulted in a thundered brown which rattled in the jaws.

That earned Wilson a reprieve and after Trump missed a slow, long red, Wilson was left with the relatively simple task of picking off a kind pack of reds, not that anything at this late hour could reasonably be described as simple.

Wilson's 10th ranking title had a familiar feeling to it, a roar of 'come on!' reflecting the lengths to which he had been pushed. Five of the 10 have come by beating Trump in the final, earned the hard way.

"It was a difficult game, it wasn't like the rest of the tournament," said Trump, who felt conditions were not ideal, particularly when controlling the cue ball.

"The white was just very light, it was kind of taking off like a ping-pong ball. I thought it was going to be a brilliant standard, and it kind of bogged us both down a little bit.

"I had my chance, but well done to Kyren and his family. I look forward to the next one."

Wilson, who was winning this title for the first time, said: "Every credit to Judd for speaking so well, he's just shown what a class act Judd is.

"It's so special to lift trophies. It was mentioned this week that if I won, I would go level with the legend Jimmy White on 10 ranking titles. For me growing up, watching a legend like Jimmy, to be level with him is a dream come true.

"Judd hit the nail on the head. I feel like it's a good, healthy rivalry, it's just a shame we couldn't peak like we have done all week.

"Any time you beat somebody like Judd, he's so far ahead of me in ranking titles I've got to try and make the most of these ones when I get a chance.

"We're a couple away now from the World Championship. It gives me a bit of confidence going into that."