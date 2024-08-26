Sporting Life
Kyren Wilson
Kyren Wilson

Kyren Wilson beats Judd Trump to claim inaugural Xi’an Grand Prix title

By Sporting Life
10:11 · MON August 26, 2024

World champion Kyren Wilson won the inaugural Xi’an Grand Prix in China after claiming a thrilling 10-8 victory over Judd Trump.

Wilson, who knocked out Ronnie O’Sullivan in the semi-finals, secured a £177,000 top prize with a break of 89 in frame 18.

There was never more than one frame between the players until the crucial 18th, and the lead changed hands four times, culminating in Wilson reeling off three successive frames from 8-7 adrift.

Victory for Trump would have landed a 29th ranking title and moved him above Steve Davis on snooker’s all-time list.

But the 35-year-old still had the satisfaction of leaving China as new world number one, taking over from Mark Allen.

