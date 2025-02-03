Kyren Wilson beats Barry Hawkins in tense German Masters final

World champion Kyren Wilson edged out Barry Hawkins in a deciding frame to win the German Masters.

Wilson, who lost the Masters final to Shaun Murphy last month, held his nerve to compile a break of 59 in the decider to secure a hard-fought 10-9 victory at the Tempodrom in Berlin. “I felt like we both could have probably played better but I felt like it was a really good dramatic final, it had a little bit of everything, a couple of misses, a couple of really good breaks,” Wilson said during the trophy presentation. “The clearance Barry made (for 8-8), we laughed about it as we went to the toilet.

WHAT AN ENDING! 🤯



Here's how the first ever German Masters final decider concluded! 🇩🇪#GermanMasters | @Machineseeker pic.twitter.com/0O6J55AVNm — WST (@WeAreWST) February 2, 2025

“I’ve never seen such a good shot when he’s doubled the red, landed on the black and I’m thinking, ‘What the hell have I got to do to shake this man off?’ “Barry’s a fantastic competitor. I just had to hold myself together and pot a couple of big balls just to get over the line. “The trophy is now named after our previous manager in Brandon Parker so I felt like whoever was going to win today it was going to be really fitting because he worked with both of us, so really pleased I managed to win it now it’s got his name on it.”