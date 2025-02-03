Kyren Wilson beats Barry Hawkins in tense German Masters final

World champion Kyren Wilson edged out Barry Hawkins in a deciding frame to win the German Masters.
Wilson, who lost the Masters final to Shaun Murphy last month, held his nerve to compile a break of 59 in the decider to secure a hard-fought 10-9 victory at the Tempodrom in Berlin.
“I felt like we both could have probably played better but I felt like it was a really good dramatic final, it had a little bit of everything, a couple of misses, a couple of really good breaks,” Wilson said during the trophy presentation.
“The clearance Barry made (for 8-8), we laughed about it as we went to the toilet.
“I’ve never seen such a good shot when he’s doubled the red, landed on the black and I’m thinking, ‘What the hell have I got to do to shake this man off?’
“Barry’s a fantastic competitor. I just had to hold myself together and pot a couple of big balls just to get over the line.
“The trophy is now named after our previous manager in Brandon Parker so I felt like whoever was going to win today it was going to be really fitting because he worked with both of us, so really pleased I managed to win it now it’s got his name on it.”
Hawkins held a 5-4 lead after a hard-fought opening session, but Wilson took three of the first four frames of the evening – including one with a break of 125 – to edge back in front.
A century from Hawkins levelled the scores at 7-7 and although Wilson regained the lead, Hawkins produced a superb clearance of 61 from an unpromising position to make it 8-8.
The next two frames were shared and, after a re-rack in the decider, it was Wilson who made the most of his first good chance to seal the win.
Hawkins, who lost the UK Championship final to Judd Trump in December, said: “It’s not nice when you keep losing finals but it’s been a good tournament.
“I feel like I was holding on to Kyren all day, he was playing better than me but I’ve had a great week. It’s a shame I didn’t get the win but Kyren deserved it, he played better than I did.”