Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
snooker icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Judd Trump
Judd Trump

Judd Trump eases to victory in Players Championship opener against Chris Wakelin

By Sporting Life
22:20 · MON February 19, 2024

Judd Trump recovered from a sloppy start to run out a convincing 6-2 winner against Chris Wakelin to kick off the Players Championship.

Wakelin began the match with a 120 break but that proved a misleading introduction as both players struggled during the first mini-session, which ended 2-2.

After the interval though it was one-way traffic as Trump first edged the fifth frame and then dominated the following three, signing off with a break of 139 to make it 13 wins from as many meetings with Wakelin.

He'll need to improve to win this title for a third time in eight years but will expect to do so when he faces either Ali Carter or Tom Ford in the semi-finals later this week.

"It was just a little bit scrappy, on edge the first four frames, just trying to stay in it, then I think the frame to go 3-2 kind of turned the matched after that," said Trump. "I felt a lot more confident and got some momentum then.

"If I can get a lead then I feel a lot more comfortable, and that's what happened.

"After that I never really looked back, I felt a lot more comfortable, I was playing quicker, balls were opening a lot better, and just more free-flowing, how I've played all season."

Asked whether his record against Wakelin was on his mind, Trump confessed that it had only dawned on him when returning from the interval.

"I think that helped me, I didn't then believe I was going to lose after I remembered that. If you can just remember that kind of thing it definitely helps."

Trump also told ITV that he'd been adopting a light practise schedule ahead of the event having skipped the Welsh Open, but that it was with a busy end of the season in mind.

"No more holidays now!" he joked. "Time to knuckle down, there's some big events, I feel fully rested. I feel like I needed that coming up to the World Championship.

"Before, a few seasons, I've gone in burnt out. This season I feel refreshed and raring to go."

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....
Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo