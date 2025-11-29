Judd Trump beats Stephen Maguire 6-4 in high-quality UK Championship opener

All bar one of the 10 frames these fluent entertainers shared featured a significant contribution from one of them as the first Triple Crown event of the campaign began with a bang.

Maguire fought hard after a slow start and threatened to take the match the distance, but Trump held firm to progress to the next round and a meeting with Si Jiahui, a 6-0 winner against Ryan Day.

Trump won this title for a second time last year but between those two wins had suffered some serious disappointments, including a shock defeat to veteran Nigel Bond.

With his new cue experiment shelved for now and no titles so far this season, many shrewd observers felt this was a dangerous opener against a big talent in Maguire, whose own record in York is strong.

Trump though got off to an ideal start, going 2-0 up with a second-frame century, and that was absolutely necessary as Maguire gave as good as he got in what was a high-quality encounter.

The Scot registered a century of his own in frame five and levelled the match at 3-3 with a run of 82, but losing a scrappy seventh frame followed by a tight eighth proved decisive.

He threw one more punch with a break of 86 to get back within one, but Trump dominated the next and will advance to play Si in the second round proper.

Si was thoroughly dominant against Day, who failed to score in four of the six frames and could muster only 55 points in total, a pot success rate of under 50% nowhere near enough to trouble his young opponent.