The late, great Virgo was enjoying a superb year having reached the semi-finals at the World Championship - where he beat two great Canadians he’d later mimic so well in Cliff Thorburn and Bill Werbeniuk - and he’d go one step further in Preston after gaining revenge over Denis Taylor for his Crucible heartbreak six months earlier.

The origins of John Virgo’s iconic catchphrase could ironically date back to the 1979 UK Championship, during the playing peak of a career most remembered for trick shots, impressions, commentary and Big Break.

Reigning world champion Terry Griffiths stood in the Salford potter’s way of what was then a non-ranking title but he rose to the occasion and established an 11-7 lead after the first day of a best-of-27 frames final.

Virgo woke up the next morning in his hotel room and began reading the back pages of the newspaper, presumably revelling in the written praise about his performance so far and how he stood on the brink of a first big trophy ahead of the third and final session, which he thought was starting at 2pm.

But all of a sudden his face turned as ashen white as Steve Davis’ would in 1985.

Virgo received a phone call asking him where on earth he was because the start time was actually 1pm, so it could be broadcast live on BBC’s Grandstand.

He rushed to the Guild Hall but turned up 20 minutes late and was subsequently forfeited two frames - an unprecedented punishment and particularly cruel when you consider the speed of play during that era of the game.

Rattled and still out of breath, Virgo would then lose the first two real frames of the session as Griffiths levelled the match at 11-11 but during the mid-session interval, the Welsh legend sportingly - albeit presumptuously - offered him half the prize money should he go on and win.

“You haven’t won it yet,” was Virgo’s reply and you’d assume the deal was now off the table.

‘JV’ may have been tempted to sheepishly reopen negotiations when Griffiths moved 13-12 ahead but instead he forced a decider before clinching the title in dramatic fashion.

But did anyone other than those inside Preston’s Guild Hall actually see where the final balls were going?

Sadly not. An ill-timed strike of BBC staff prompted the cameramen to leave the arena during that deciding frame, meaning millions missed his finest moment of glory.

No wonder he always described the achievement as "the best day of my snooker life… and my worst day."