The 75-year-old has become one of the most iconic 'voices of snooker' since the 1980s and his catchphrase of 'where's the cue ball going' is one of the most famous in BBC sports commentary history.

Taylor, 72, is also a widely popular presence in the Beeb's commentary box for the major televised tournaments but in recent times there have been suggestions in some quarters that snooker coverage needs a more youthful change in direction.

Even world number two and 2019 Crucible champion Judd Trump told The Metro earlier this year: "There’s not enough trying out new things in snooker for me at the moment, it’s all the same every season, not enough excitement, not enough different dimensions. Change the coverage, the commentators who have been around a long time, change the way the game is spoken about."

Former UK champion Virgo, who played in the first ever World Championship to be played at the Crucible in 1977, told the Talking Snooker Podcast: "Listen, you never know what’s round the corner in life, but it looks like this will be my last season. Not my choice, theirs (the BBC). Along with Dennis apparently.

"Scoop or whatever it is, I don’t know, but that’s what we’re getting, that this will be our last season. I think that’s definite. The World Championship will be our last one. It’s not my decision, I love the game and everything else. But I understand, nothing lasts for ever, I understand that.