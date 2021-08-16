Yan pinched two tight first frames on the colours whilea break of 51 just about got Higgins over the line in the third, despite a torturous 28-minute hunt for a snooker from his opponent.

A poor miss from Higgins let Yan in for a 74 to take a two-frame lead at the interval, leading 3-1.

The Scot pounced back with a break of 89 for a 3-2 lead, and made the same score in the final frame for a 6-5 win.

He will face Judd Trump – who has won his last 16 consecutive frames – in Sunday’s final.