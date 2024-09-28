John Higgins through to British Open final; will play for Clive Everton trophy on Sunday

John Higgins thrashed Oli Lines 6-0 to reach the final of the British Open, where he'll seek to become the oldest winner of a ranking event since the late Ray Reardon in 1982.

Higgins will face either Mark Selby or Mark Allen in Sunday's final, where the winner will receive the Clive Everton Trophy. Everton, the famed commentator, passed away on Friday at the age of 87. "It is a really sad day for the sport," reflected Higgins. "My first memories of Clive were his voice. It was synonymous with the game. It will be special for whoever lifts the trophy this week with Clive's name on it. He gave his life to the game." Higgins is now 10 frames from being that person who lifts the trophy, in the process returning to the world's top 16 just days after his near 30-year run inside it came to a temporary end.

Higgins - winner of the British Open in 1995, 1998, 2001 & 2004 - is into the 2024 final!



Comprehensively.

Lines by contrast was playing in his first ranking semi-final, and after losing a lengthy opening frame was never really in the match. Lines made a costly error in frame two, before a half-century from Higgins extended his lead to 3-0, and then the Scot put all his nous to use to conjure a crucial snooker at the end of frame four. Breaks of 64 and 67 sealed the win for Higgins, who didn't have to be at his best but may be on Sunday when he meets either Selby or Allen. "I'm delighted to be in another final and can't wait to get out there tomorrow," said Higgins, who won the British Open in 1995, 1998, 2001 and 2004. "I have not won silverware for a few years and I just love the feeling of being the last man standing, that's why I keep going. I am going to have a monumental game tomorrow, they are both immovable objects who are so tough to compete against. I hope it goes 6-5 tonight either way. "I'll give it everything. There have been points in the last couple of years where I have felt that I am not good enough to compete against these guys and get to the finals. I will savour it."

"I'll give it everything"



John Higgins tells he'll savour Sunday's British Open final!

He'll face Mark Allen or Mark Selby



He'll face Mark Allen or Mark Selby #UnibetBritishOpen pic.twitter.com/tWHWj6hwRB — WST (@WeAreWST) September 28, 2024