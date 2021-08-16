Six-time world champion O’Sullivan said that he would not recommend children pursue a career in snooker and suggested they play golf, football or tennis instead.

Higgins, a four-time world champion, told Eurosport at the Scottish Open: “I thought it was a disgrace what he was saying about the young kids should not play snooker.

“I thought that was dreadful for someone as good as that to sit there and say that.”

Reflecting on his own snooker career, Higgins said: “I would only think of myself if my dad had heard Steve Davis or Jimmy White say that – don’t get your kids into it and I was wanting to play snooker.

“And my dad saying ‘Steve Davis said you shouldn’t be playing snooker. So you’re not getting the money to go down and practice’. It was terrible Ronnie saying that, he should know better.”