John Higgins and Shaun Murphy share the spoils in the opening session of World Snooker Championship semi-final

In truth, the opening eight frames were something of a comedown from the high of the quarter-finals, with neither player at their best in a scrappy start to a match that still promises great things over the next two days.

Murphy started the brighter, to be expected given Higgins' late-night exploits against Neil Robertson on Wednesday, and breaks of 68, 69 and 100 saw the former establish a 3-1 lead.

However, true to form, Higgins battled his way back into the session by winning a protracted fifth frame and then the next on the final blue.

Murphy again edged ahead, but Higgins produced his highest break of the afternoon, a well-timed run of 50, to level up at 4-4.

The match will resume at 10am on Friday morning.