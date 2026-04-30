John Higgins and Shaun Murphy all square in World Snooker Championship semi-final; Wu Yize starts strongly

In truth, the opening eight frames were something of a comedown from the high of the quarter-finals, with neither player at their best in a scrappy start to a match that still promises great things over the next two days.

Murphy started the brighter, to be expected given Higgins' late-night exploits against Neil Robertson on Wednesday, and breaks of 68, 69 and 100 saw the former establish a 3-1 lead.

However, true to form, Higgins battled his way back into the session by winning a protracted fifth frame and then the next on the final blue.