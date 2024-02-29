O'Connor's first 147 landed the milestone, five years after Zhou Yuelong bagged the 150th in the Indian Open, which in turn was six years on from Mark Selby making the 100th in the UK Championship.

O'Connor's maximum came in a Championship League victory over Elliot Slessor and is the sixth of the year, with five more needed to match the totals of both 2022 and 2023.

There have however been 11 during the season, which began last summer.

More to follow