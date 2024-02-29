Sporting Life
Joe O'Connor
Joe O'Connor

Joe O'Connor registers the 200th 147 maximum break in professional snooker history

By Sporting Life
16:51 · THU February 29, 2024

Joe O'Connor entered the history books on Thursday after making the 200th 147 break in professional snooker history.

O'Connor's first 147 landed the milestone, five years after Zhou Yuelong bagged the 150th in the Indian Open, which in turn was six years on from Mark Selby making the 100th in the UK Championship.

O'Connor's maximum came in a Championship League victory over Elliot Slessor and is the sixth of the year, with five more needed to match the totals of both 2022 and 2023.

There have however been 11 during the season, which began last summer.

More to follow

